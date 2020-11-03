Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PCRFY stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.10. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PCRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

