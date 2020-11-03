Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CL King upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.76.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.75, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.