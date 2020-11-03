Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PARR opened at $7.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $428.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

