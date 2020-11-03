Particl (PART) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $7,134.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00003452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000907 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00010087 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,712,222 coins and its circulating supply is 9,661,084 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

