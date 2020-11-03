Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $84.51 on Friday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

