Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.35.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $360.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.14. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $397.51.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

