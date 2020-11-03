Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.35.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $360.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.14. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $397.51.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Read More: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.