PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.68.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 35.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.