PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.01-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.953-6.201 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.94-3.97 EPS.

PYPL opened at $175.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.50.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,311,701.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.