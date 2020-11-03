PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.94-3.97 EPS.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $175.70 on Tuesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.50.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.