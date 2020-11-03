PDC Energy (PDCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. ValuEngine cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.