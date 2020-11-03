PDC Energy (PDCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PDCE opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $27.84.
About PDC Energy
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
