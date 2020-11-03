Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Update

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,770,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

PTON stock opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.89.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

