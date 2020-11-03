PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PMT opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

