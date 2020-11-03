PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.