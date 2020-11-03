PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

