Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perficient by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,357 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,648 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

