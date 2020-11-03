Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAHC opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $673.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

