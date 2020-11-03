Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barclays currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPC. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $17.30 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

