PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) Short Interest Up 22.4% in October

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:PCI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

