Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.17% of Piper Sandler Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

