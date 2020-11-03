Piper Sandler Raises BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $115.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded BlackLine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.50.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.22 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $105.07.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,013 shares of company stock worth $21,405,923. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.