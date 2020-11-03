Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $38.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Materialise’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Materialise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of MTLS opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.40 and a beta of 0.77. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 31.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

