Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,966,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 4,847,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Pirelli & C. stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.