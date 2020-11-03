Pivotal Research Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $300.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

DECK opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,736 shares of company stock worth $5,559,206 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

