Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Pool by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,819,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,058 shares of company stock worth $10,157,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool stock opened at $357.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $371.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

