Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:PRLD) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Prelude Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:PRLD) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 4th. Prelude Therapeutics had issued 8,325,000 shares in its IPO on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $158,175,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on PRLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

