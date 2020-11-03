Premier Foods Plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Premier Foods Plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.