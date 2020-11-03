Premier Foods Plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Premier Foods Plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
Premier Foods Company Profile
