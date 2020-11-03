PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $33.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. PROS has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROS by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in PROS by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

