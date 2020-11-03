Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.58. Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 118,344 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and a PE ratio of -34.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.84.

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

