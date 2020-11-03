Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prysmian from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Prysmian alerts:

PRYMY opened at $13.94 on Friday. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.