Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,437,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,999,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.