PutinCoin Trading Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 70.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $81,356.40 and approximately $65.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13,610.38 or 0.99441061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001092 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00116212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

