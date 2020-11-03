Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00026666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $588,884.06 and $11.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00196352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00029281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.01122274 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000548 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

