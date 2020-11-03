QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $871.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,215.22 and a beta of 1.08.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QAD will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QADA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

