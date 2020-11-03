QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.