QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

