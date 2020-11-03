QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.
In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
