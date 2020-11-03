QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $395,758.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.03801876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00209551 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.