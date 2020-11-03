Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

RMED has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ra Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.19.

Shares of Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

