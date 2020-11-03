Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 11.09%.

Shares of RNDB opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RNDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

