Raymond James Analysts Give OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) a C$4.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$4.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$46,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.