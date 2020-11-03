Raymond James Analysts Give TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) a C$18.00 Price Target

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) has been given a C$18.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.67.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$16.90 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

