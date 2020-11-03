Raymond James Boosts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $120.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.47.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

