Raymond James Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $81.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King lifted their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.