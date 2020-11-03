(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of (RDS.A) stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. (RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

