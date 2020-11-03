RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded RDS-A from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of RDS-A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of RDS-A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of RDS-A stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

