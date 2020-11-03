Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and Brookfield Business Partners (OTCMKTS:BBU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Brookfield Business Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.03 -$42.08 million N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $43.03 billion 0.06 $43.00 million $0.62 49.50

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners -0.31% -1.26% -0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Real Goods Solar and Brookfield Business Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.46%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats Real Goods Solar on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.