Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Update

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 575,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RCDTF stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

RCDTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and medical devices, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

