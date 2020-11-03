RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNLSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.54.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

