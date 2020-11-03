Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

