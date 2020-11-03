Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

REPYY stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

