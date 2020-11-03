Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $707.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

